BBNaija: Lucy apologizes for saying Erica wouldn’t stand a chance if Nengi wanted Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Lucy Edet has apologized for saying that Nengi stood a higher chance of winning Kiddwaya’s love than Erica.

Recall that shortly after her eviction, Lucy granted an interview where she stated that Erica’s outburst that led to her disqualification from the reality show started when she saw Nengi getting too close to Kiddwaya at the Saturday night party.

Lucy said she believes that was what angered Erica but she lashed out by attacking Laycon and Prince.

When asked if she thinks Nengi was a threat to Erica, Lucy said, “Have you seen Nengi?”

She added that if Nengi wanted Kiddwaya, Erica wouldn’t stand a chance.

Well, Kiddwaya made it clear that he had no romantic interest in Nengi and Twitter users took to the platform to call Lucy out.

 

 

She has now apologized, tweeting: “I hate being wrong, I was wrong and I apologise. To all the individuals that took offence, I’m sorry, but for those who still wanna drag, I’m your bag of rice dear…”

 

