TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

#BBNaija: Lucy loses Instagram accounts to hackers for the second time

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
bbnaija-lucy

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Lucy Edet appears to be an easy target for social media hackers as they have once again launched an attack on her accounts on Instagram.

The ex-housemate recently took to her official page on Twitter to inform her fans and followers that her Instagram account had been hacked.

“Please guys, the ig account has been hacked again, I’ll just use here from now on, thanks a lot. #Lucination #Lucy,” Lucy wrote on her page.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: If Nengi wanted Kiddwaya I don’t think Erica would…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a…

A few hours after sharing the news, the BBNaija star who was always talking about her grilling business while in the house came back with more disturbing news. Lucy disclosed that she has also lost her official business account to the hands of Instagram hackers.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Lucy loses Instagram accounts to hackers for the second time

Nollywood actress, Shan George gets engaged, set to remarry

#BBNaija: If I were a boy I would be a serial cheat – Wathoni (Video)

What of Wizkid? – fans react as Tiwa Savage lists Davido, Naira Marley as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

“Nengi refused to date Ozo because he is a one minute man” – Uche…

Nigerian music star, Lil Kesh returns, discloses why he’s been off the music…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More