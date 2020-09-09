BBNaija: Lucy loses Instagram accounts to hackers for the second time

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Lucy Edet appears to be an easy target for social media hackers as they have once again launched an attack on her accounts on Instagram.

The ex-housemate recently took to her official page on Twitter to inform her fans and followers that her Instagram account had been hacked.

“Please guys, the ig account has been hacked again, I’ll just use here from now on, thanks a lot. #Lucination #Lucy,” Lucy wrote on her page.

A few hours after sharing the news, the BBNaija star who was always talking about her grilling business while in the house came back with more disturbing news. Lucy disclosed that she has also lost her official business account to the hands of Instagram hackers.