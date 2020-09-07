BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the house and Biggie’s reply

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-kiddwaya

The disqualified housemate’s love interest, Kiddwaya, has pleaded with Big Brother to bring his lover Erica back into the house.

Kiddwaya-

The billionaire son made this request when Big Brother asked if he wanted to discuss anything during his diary session, he humbly requested that Erica be brought back into the house.

As expected, Big Brother turned down his offer, reminding him that he knows it’s impossible.

Kiddwaya in response noted that he was just trying his luck.

Recall that, Kiddwaya earlier admitted that he misses his romantic partner, Erica.

 

