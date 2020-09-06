BBNaija: My father and mother made a mistake – Erica blames her parents for Saturday night’s outburst

The fierce female housemate on the BBNaija show, Erica has blamed her parents and mental health for Saturday night’s outburst.

Recall that Erica rained insults at Laycon for claiming she tried to kiss him several times.

She had also threatened to kill Laycon outside the house. Following an altercation that involved Prince and Laycon, she went ahead to wet the bed so that Prince would not sleep on it.

Erica, who already has two strikes, blamed her parents for bringing her into this world.

According to her, she didn’t ask to be here and always felt alone.

“When I was ringing the bell, asking for a therapist no one answered me. I didn’t ask to be here, my mother and my father made a mistake and I’m here. I’m not drunk, I will still make it with or without them, I just want Laycon to be out of the house by tomorrow,” she said.

Erica had told housemates in week 1 that she was raised by her Mum and only saw her dad once since she was born.