TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

BBNaija: My Friendship with Ozo is over – Nengi

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has vowed that her friendship with Ozo will be over when she leaves the house on Sunday.

Nengi said this while expressing her disappointment on Ozo over his actions towards her during Saturday night party.

Ozo ignored Nengi and refused to have any form of conversation with her during the party.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells…

Nengi who cried after the party told the housemates that her friendship with Ozo would be over outside the house.

“I tried talking to him but he ignored me.

“Our friendship is over when I get outside the house.”

It is not certain why Ozo ignored Nengi but his actions may be related to the backlash he received over his advances towards Nengi while in the house.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: My Friendship with Ozo is over – Nengi

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti celebrates his son Omorinmade Kuti on his birthday

Israel Adesanya defends title as he knocks down Costa in 2nd round (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

Body activist, Abby Zeus goes completely unclad in new adult rated photo

#BBNaija: Laycon discloses the first thing he will do for his mum when he gets…

#BBNaija:What will happen if LAYCON doesn’t win tomorrow? From grass to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More