BBNaija: My Friendship with Ozo is over – Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has vowed that her friendship with Ozo will be over when she leaves the house on Sunday.

Nengi said this while expressing her disappointment on Ozo over his actions towards her during Saturday night party.

Ozo ignored Nengi and refused to have any form of conversation with her during the party.

Nengi who cried after the party told the housemates that her friendship with Ozo would be over outside the house.

“I tried talking to him but he ignored me.

“Our friendship is over when I get outside the house.”

It is not certain why Ozo ignored Nengi but his actions may be related to the backlash he received over his advances towards Nengi while in the house.