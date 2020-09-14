TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

BBNaija: Nengi breaks down in tears as Ozo snubs her (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-crying

BBNaija lockdown housemate and ex-beauty queen, Nengi has broken down in tears as Ozo begins to snub and avoid her in the house.

During her diary session with Big Brother today, September 14, she complained that Ozo has been avoiding her since yesterday’s eviction.

nengi

READ ALSO

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo,…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

According to the Bayelsa state native, she really likes Ozo as a friend but is disappointed he wants a relationship with her.

She broke down in tears while relaying her worries and pains with the show’s voice, Biggie.

According to her, “I like Ozo so much as a friend, it hurts that he just wants a relationship.

“I’m not happy he’s not talking to me at the moment,” Nengi added.

Recall Ozo has told Nengi several times about his intentions and also proposed marriage to her. He even got his second strike for writing her a love letter.

But Nengi had insisted that she is not interested in a relationship with him but just wants to be friends.

Recall also that Ozo said after yesterday’s eviction that he will now become more focused and mind his own lane.

rom all indications, it looks like Ozo has now decided to move on with his life.

Watch summarized Video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Ozo has been ignoring me,” Nengi tells Biggie as she breaks down in tears. _ Earlier this morning, Ozo confided in Vee of how Nengi was yet to congratulate him on surviving the evictions. . . . ..𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬e 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬… 𝐃𝐌 𝐮𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰!!! . . 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 us 👇🏿@bbnaija_lockdowngist 𝗳𝗼𝗿 #bbnaija 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 & 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗱𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 . . . . 🎥:bigbrotherradio . . #bbnaija #bbnaijareunion #bbnaija2020 #kikisdiaryx #pepperdemreunion #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijalockdowngist #bbnaijahotgist2020 #bbpraise #bbbrighto #bbnaijalockdown #neoakpofure

A post shared by Big Brother Naija™ (@bbnaija_lockdowngist) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr UbiFranklin Ofem (@ubifranklintriplemg) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her for replying…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee and few others…

BBNaija: Nengi breaks down in tears as Ozo snubs her (Video)

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

“Marriage does not define a great man’ – Daddy Freeze says as he shares…

Nigerians react as Chris Oyakhilome predicts the rapture to happen in 10years…

BBNaija 2020: Nengi secures slot in finals after emerging Head Of House for week…

Two Nollywood veterans, Monalisa Chinda, Patience Ozokwo celebrate their…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More