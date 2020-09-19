BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful moment they both showed deep affection for each other (Video)

Big Brother Naija Housemates, Nengi, and Ozo have given a prime example of what tough love is. The latter has been chasing his love interest since the inception of the show and many felt he ought to catch himself as Nengi never reciprocates his advances at her.

It now appears that Nengi might have developed some sort of feelings for Ozo despite resistance to his love advances. Earlier the morning, while in bed, the duo could be displaying some sort of deep affection by holding each other’s hands and exchanging glances.

The ambience was also set by Biggi who had a serenading sound playing in background. Perhaps, something might go off between Nengi and Ozo after the show.

Click the link below to watch the video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFUAkYujESGddeeL6ti3DodjvS-gSZXBD8Vbec0/