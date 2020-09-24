TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Nengi is the most likely housemate to walk naked on Third Mainland Bridge for a N50 million reward – Wathoni reveals during trivia session (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Wathoni recently had a trivia session with KraksTV where she revealed some attributes she noticed about some of the housemates while she was in the house.

Wathoni during the session revealed that Dorathy was the housemate that will possibly be caught with dirty pictures on her Laptop.

She was asked another question on which housemate does she think would walk naked on the 3rd Mainland bridge just for N50million cash prize. Wathoni said Nengi will be delighted to do so. She said Nengi likes attention, especially when it comes with a reward.

See video;

