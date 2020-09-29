TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

#BBNaija: Laycon rocks Nengi again at after party (video)

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate, Nengi has revealed she likes Lacycon who emerged as the winner of the Show.

Nengi during an interview with Ebuka Obiuchendu was asked how she and Laycon became close pals to an extent of becoming dance buddies.

He also asked her what her attraction towards Laycon was that gave him the access to always rock her during the jacuzzi and Saturday night parties.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: There is a possibility of dating Ozo but time will…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon…

In her response, Nengi said she felt comfortable with her relationship with Laycon and the way they always rocked each other because he danced the same way she loves to dance.

“I just like Laycon kind of person, I just like the fact that when we go to the party he can dance with me.

In her response, Nengi said she felt comfortable with her relationship with Laycon and the way they always rocked each other because he danced the same way she loves to dance.

“I just like Laycon kind of person, I just like the fact that when we go to the party he can dance with me.

“I also feel like he is a really caring person and I like him, like I really like him,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

I can’t believe you’re mine – BBNaija star, Ike tells Mercy Eke as she…

Nigerian lady goes on her knees to accept boyfriend’s marriage proposal (video)

Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye West divorce rumours by sharing beautiful photos…

BBNaija: There is a possibility of dating Ozo but time will tell – Nengi…

Davido and Peruzzi deny slapping Rema at BBNaija backstage (Screenshots)

Stella Damasus goes spiritual, opens prayer group ‘Soldier in red…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More