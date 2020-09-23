#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see after the show

One of the three female housemates left in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house, Nengi has said that there are some video clips she’ll never want to see again after the reality TV show.

The Big Brother Naija season 5 is billed to come to an end on Sunday with five housemates battling for the grand prize.

Nengi in a statement with Laycon revealed that videos of her fights and quarrels with fellow housemates will be a taboo for her.

However, she said video clips of memorable moments such as the tasks, Head of House challenges and other games will be watched over and over again.

According to her, “There’s just like some particular things we’ve done in this house that I would really want to watch.

“I’ll never want to see any of those quarrels I had or any argument. I don’t want to see those ones at all.

“I just want to see the memorable things like the tasks.”