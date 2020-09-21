TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Nengi speaks on how her relationship with Ozo may have affected her relationship outside the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo

As BBNaija draws to an end, housemate, Nengi, on Monday opened up on her relationship with an evicted housemate, Ozo.

According to Nengi, she stated that her relationship with Ozo was highly misunderstood by other fellow housemates and possible viewers also.

She, however, stated that only she and Ozo understood the kind of relationship that existed between them.

Nengi also expressed fear that her relationship with Ozo may have affected the relationship she had outside the reality show.

The BBNaija Head of House further admitted telling Ozo of her relationship outside the house.

Speaking during her diary session with Biggie, Nengi said: “My relationship with Ozo was highly misunderstood, from week one there was a whole lot of misconception about the relationship we had.

“Only me and Ozo understand what we had. I told Ozo that I had a relationship outside because I didn’t want to be dishonest with him.”

“My relationship with Ozo will definitely affect my relationship outside, as I am now, I don’t know if I still have a relationship outside.”

