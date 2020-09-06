TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

BBNaija: ‘Nengi will be expensive to maintain outside’ – Kiddwaya advises Ozo to focus on making money

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Kiddwaya, Nengi, Ozo

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has issued an advice to Ozo on steps to take to win the heart of his love interest Nengi.

Kiddwaya in a statement on Saturday advised Ozo to focus on making money as he stated that it would be expensive to maintain a relationship with Nengi outside the house.

According to him, there would be less chance for him to be in a relationship with Nengi outside the house without money

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Check out the new photo of Nengi wearing a…

#BBNaija: Ozo reveals what he did the first time he saw…

Kiddwaya tells Ozo: ” Nengi is the kind of girl that if her guy is worried about other guys paying her attention/giving gifts she won’t like it.

“If you focus on making money and being a success then every other thing will fall into place. Guys will be reaching out to Nengi in her DMs with gifts and all of that outside the house and it will be expensive to maintain a relationship.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: ‘Nengi will be expensive to maintain outside’ – Kiddwaya advises Ozo to…

#BBNaija: “You are a skinny fool” – Erica drags Laycon to filth over kissing…

Nigerian make up artist stuns in make-over transformation to late Chadwick…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel Ademinokan has…

Davido discloses why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school

25-year-old man nabbed for stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More