TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly…

#BBNaija: Neo advises Vee over rift with Nengi

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
neo-vee

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo has spoken on the rift between Vee and Nengi.

Both female housemates started avoiding each other on Wednesday night after Nengi broke Vee’s makeup.

Kiddwaya, who noticed the tension between Vee and Nengi approached Neo to talk about the situation.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “Your head is bigger than your body” – Vee shades…

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but…

Responding, Neo said it is a small issue which should not linger, adding that this is not the reason they are in the house.

Neo further advised Vee to talk to Nengi on Thursday morning and reconcile their issues.

“I know you’re upset but if Nengi approaches you, please settle it. This house is too small to keep malice.

“If something happens, you should clear the person and move on,” she advised.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Neo advises Vee over rift with Nengi

#BBNaija: “Your head is bigger than your body” – Vee shades Dorathy

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals what she wouldn’t do when she is out of the house

#BBNaija: We have weather for two and no one to cuddle – Laycon calls for…

EFCC arrests 2 sets of brothers for fraud in Ibadan, recovers calabash

Nigeria’s debt rises by N2.38 Trillion, hits N31trn – DMO

Bola Aseyan, who accused Dr Olufumilayo of rape remanded in Prison

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More