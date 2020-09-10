BBNaija: Neo advises Vee over rift with Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo has spoken on the rift between Vee and Nengi.

Both female housemates started avoiding each other on Wednesday night after Nengi broke Vee’s makeup.

Kiddwaya, who noticed the tension between Vee and Nengi approached Neo to talk about the situation.

Responding, Neo said it is a small issue which should not linger, adding that this is not the reason they are in the house.

Neo further advised Vee to talk to Nengi on Thursday morning and reconcile their issues.

“I know you’re upset but if Nengi approaches you, please settle it. This house is too small to keep malice.

“If something happens, you should clear the person and move on,” she advised.