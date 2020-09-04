BBNaija: Nigerians react as Erica and Kiddwaya’s videos get uploaded on p*rn sites (Video)

According to reports, the make out sessions between Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates Erica and Kiddwaya have been uplaoded on popular adult websites.

Ever Since the current HOH, Erica Nweledim, confirmed she and her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, had sex in the Head of house lounge, Nigerians have been chewing her up without respite.

The latest development saw one of the popular porn sites trending on Twitter as people mocked Erica for not wanting to be associated to Laycon but her videos are already on porn websites.

See reactions below:

Erica: I don't want wen people google my name they now see laycon. I don't want to find my name mentioned wt laycon's Xvideos: pic.twitter.com/g4YEBgy9GY — Mayor* (@Mayozhi) September 4, 2020

When u don't want your Pic with someone on Google search, but you made it to Xvideos website…. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/eZ3MHa3wCo — Itslaycon Field Marshal (Emperor) (@BlackEm56840103) September 4, 2020

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called BBNaija housemate, Erica a prostitute for admitting to have slept with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya on National TV.

The actor took to Instagram to express his displeasure at Erica for being so ‘cheap’ and sleeping with a man on a Live show watched by thousands. He wrote:

Having sex in public is shameless, but having the boldness to saying it out is Cheap. 🙄🙄Even roadside prostitute on #Allen will never stoop so low to having sex with their client in public. #Erica is a big disgrace and should be evicted from #bbnaija2020 its shameless #girls like her that makes people call for #bbnaija ban. 🤷‍♂️She has broken the record, among all the irresponsible ex housemate that once had sex in bbnaija, Erica is the first to brag about it while on the #show, 🤣when they tell parent to give their daughters #good home training they will be watching #telemundo. Everyone knows Erica seduced #Kiddwaya to have sex with her in #bbnaija5 because her plan is to get #pregnant for him because of his father billions, 💰why did you think she refused to allow kiddwaya use a condom?🤷‍♀️