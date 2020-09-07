TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

#BBNaija: Nigerians throw a party to celebrate Erica’s disqualification (VIDEO)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-disqualification-party

While all of her fans are trying to hide their disappointment over the disqualification of their favorite housemate from the Big Brother’s house, other Nigerians couldn’t hide their joy at the new development as they throw a party to celebrate her disqualification.

Yesterday, Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica was disqualified from the house over her consistent infringement of the house rules — she was issued her third and final strike which led to her disqualification and killing her chance of winning the grand prize for this year’s season of the show.

Erica’s disqualification was as a result of her actions on Saturday night after she was intoxicated from the weekend house party…

READ ALSO

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: Video of Mercy Eke in tears over Erica’s…

Erica got disqualified from the game and since the announcement of her disqualification, Nigerians have got a lot to say.

Videos shared on social media also shows moments some viewers of the show got filled with so much joy as Erica was disqualified from the game.

 See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Photos From Black Panther Star, Chadwick Boseman’s Memorial In Malibu

#BBNaija: Nigerians throw a party to celebrate Erica’s disqualification…

#BBNaija: Video of Mercy Eke in tears over Erica’s disqualification surfaces…

I can’t be alive and watch you insult my father, Oyedepo – Pastor Ibiyeomie…

#BBNaija: “Thunder will fire Laycon, He will suffer x10 of what Erica…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells Ozo

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More