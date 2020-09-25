TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see…

#BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Boy who was beaten up by Dorathy’s fans for voting Laycon finally…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

#BBNaija: Nine weeks is not enough for me to fall in love with anybody – Tricky Tee on how he was able to stay away from entanglement in the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Recently evicted housemate, Tricky Tee in an interview with Pulse has recounted some of his experience in and out of the BBNaija house.

Tricky Tee, who happened to be one housemate who stayed away from all the entanglements in the house revealed why and how he was able to isolate himself from the relationship dramas while in the house.

Responding to the question, he said “First, I’m a very confident person. My happiness is not dependent on another person. I don’t need another person to be happy, I can just be happy by myself and that was what really helped me. So I didn’t need to belong to a clique to be happy or to belong to a particular set to feel fulfilled. I tried to be close to everyone, so that was how it was for me.”

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky…

#BBNaija: I hope Laycon and Tricky Tee go home tonight…

TrikyTee said even if he wasn’t in a relationship he would have waited till the end of the show before hitting it off with any of the housemates he liked.

“It takes time for me to fall in and out of love, so these nine weeks is not enough for me to fall in love with anybody. I will just like you but I won’t be able to say Oh I love you…please! I’m not built that way,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see after the show

#BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born – Nengi…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

Boy who was beaten up by Dorathy’s fans for voting Laycon finally speaks (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man left heartbroken after finding another man in his girlfriend’s house…

#BBNaija: Ozo reveals why Laycon will win

You will lick, tell her to sit on your face but you can’t wash pant…

Tory Lanez denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

DJ Cuppy’s die hard fan begs her to allow him wash her panties for free

#BBNaija: Nine weeks is not enough for me to fall in love with anybody –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More