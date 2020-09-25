#BBNaija: Nine weeks is not enough for me to fall in love with anybody – Tricky Tee on how he was able to stay away from entanglement in the house

Recently evicted housemate, Tricky Tee in an interview with Pulse has recounted some of his experience in and out of the BBNaija house.

Tricky Tee, who happened to be one housemate who stayed away from all the entanglements in the house revealed why and how he was able to isolate himself from the relationship dramas while in the house.

Responding to the question, he said “First, I’m a very confident person. My happiness is not dependent on another person. I don’t need another person to be happy, I can just be happy by myself and that was what really helped me. So I didn’t need to belong to a clique to be happy or to belong to a particular set to feel fulfilled. I tried to be close to everyone, so that was how it was for me.”

TrikyTee said even if he wasn’t in a relationship he would have waited till the end of the show before hitting it off with any of the housemates he liked.

“It takes time for me to fall in and out of love, so these nine weeks is not enough for me to fall in love with anybody. I will just like you but I won’t be able to say Oh I love you…please! I’m not built that way,” he said.