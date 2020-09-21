BBNaija: Noble Igwe surprises evicted housemate, Ozo with an all-expense paid trip to Cyprus

Famous Nigerian socialite, Noble Igwe has announced the conclusion of an all expense paid trip to Cyprus for Ozo.

Taking to his Twitter page, he shared that everything is set for Ozo’s trip to Cyprus, with all expenses paid. He added that some people win in real life and there are still good people amongst us.

His tweet reads,

“It’s 7:56am and I have already concluded an all expense paid trip to Cyprus for Ozo.

I guess some people win in life.

There are wonderful people amongst us”

— Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) September 21, 2020

Fans have applauded and expressed their gratitude for this gesture by Noble Igwe. Recall that Ozo was evicted alongside Triky Tee during the Sunday Live eviction show.