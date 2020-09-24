TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting…

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ –…

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

#BBNaija: One pant is missing – Vee to Neo as he washes her underwear in the house (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo has been caught washing the panties of his lover, Neo.

While Neo and Vee seems to have been the only stable relationship in the big brother house, it however involves doing everything to keep the relationship going.

Last night, Neo was spotted washing clothes while Nengi and Vee were chatting with him.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as…

#BBNaija: You don’t have my back – Vee accuses…

Surprisingly, Vee asked Neo that one of her panties was missing from the remaining bunch and later found out that it’s among the clothes Neo was washing.

A shocked Nengi, looked at Neo and said “ah ah, I reserve my comments, Neo, you even wash pants.”

In response to her, Vee said Neo can literally do anything to take care of his woman.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting career in the…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

My ancestors were Igbos, I eat fufu, jollof rice in Nigeria – TD Jakes

#BBNaija: One pant is missing – Vee to Neo as he washes her underwear in the…

I’ve kept it low-key for fear of what the world could do to scatter us…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she vows to stop…

#BBNaija: Let’s be friends – Dorathy apologises to Nengi for judging…

#BBNaija: You don’t have my back – Vee accuses Neo

BBNaija: I am attracted to light skin girls – Ozo on why he couldn’t…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More