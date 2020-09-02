BBNaija: “Only 3 weeks left, focus and stop complaining” – Kiddwaya advises Erica

BBNaija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has advised his love interest, Erica, to put her emotions aside and focus on the game.

Last Sunday, TolaniBaj, Wathoni, and Brighto were the unlucky housemates to be evicted from the show.

According to Erica, TolaniBaj and Brighto were the only housemates she could gist and play with aside her lover Kiddwaya, but now that they’re gone, she finds it difficult to cope in the house and she feels exhausted.

She believes the other housemates don’t like her, and it’s making her feel bad. Kiddwaya then advised her to put her emotions aside and focus.