#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Last evicted BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozo” has disclosed why he thinks his love interest will not win the Big brother competition

The handsome Ozo revealed why he believes Laycon will win this year’s edition instead of Nengi.

Speaking in an interview during his media tour, Ozo told the presenters that after seeing the voting percentage when he left the house, he saw that Laycon’s vote was exponentially high.

He said that it could make him the eventual winner if the voting remains the same this final week.

According to the UEFA employee, he was rallying behind Nengi to win but after seeing the percentage, he realized Laycon’s chances are high. “Laycon crushed me with his voting percentage, Laycon will win,” he said.