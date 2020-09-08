BBNaija: Ozo goes back in time, writes love letter to Nengi (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-and-nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo on Tuesday went back in time as he writes a love letter to Nengi.

The besotted housemate appeared to be falling deeper in love despite Nengi’s insistence that she is not interested in a relationship with him.

Just yesterday Ozo disclosed he was no longer interested in his love interest.

However, his denial did not last 24 hours as he again professed his love on Tuesday to Nengi.

The male housemate penned down his feelings for the Bayelsa born on a serviett using lipstick.

His letter read: “I know I love you because none other has made me feel this way.

You are a blessing and a kind person. I can watch you for a lifetime. You are my favourite movie.”

