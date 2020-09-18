TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Ozo is a strong contender but he is the only person I can compromise for – Nengi says, reveals who she wants evicted

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi 2

Big Brother Naija housemate and current HoH, Nengi has said she wants Laycon and Dorathy evicted from the house.

Nengi made this revelation known during her diary session with Biggie on Thursday night.

Giving reasons, Nengi said Laycon is a strong contender and would hinder her chances of winning BBNaija season 5.

Nengi added that she would also want Dorathy evicted because she’s a strong contender in the house.

“I would have nominated Laycon for eviction if it was the regular process because I feel he’s a strong contender and would hinder my chances of winning.

“Also Dorathy is a strong contender, Ozo is strong but that is the only person I can compromise for,” Nengi added.

Dorathy, Laycon, Ozo and Trikytee are up for possible eviction this week.

The survivors of this Sunday’s eviction will join Vee, Nengi and Ozo as finalists to battle for the grand prize worth N85m.

