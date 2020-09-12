TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his bestie” Dorathy (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with "his bestie" Dorathy

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Ozoemena, fondly known as Ozo has finally caught himself from drooling at his love interest, Nengi.

Ozo seems to have moved on from the unrequited feelings he’s been giving Nengi in the Big Brother Naija house after fellow housemate, Kiddwaya advised him to snap out of his “fairy tale” love for the Rivers State-born model.

Recall Kiddways told him to slow down a bit in his pursuit of a relationship with Nengi.

As both men discussed during last night’s pool party, Kidd told Ozo, “I think you need to switch up a little bit. Do some things she’s not expecting. Girls need to like you more than you like them.”

Maybe that was the wakeup call Ozo needed because he seems to have loosened up a bit in the house today as he could be seen relating more with other housemates, including Dorathy.

Watch video below:

