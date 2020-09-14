TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Ozo reveals what Nengi did that pissed him off and made him start to avoid her

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Ozo reveals what Nengi did that pissed him off

Ozo, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has said that he is angry with Nengi at the moment.

nengi-ozo

Things have not been the same between Ozo and Nengi since after the Sunday night eviction.

Ozo had complained that Nengi never congratulated him for surviving yesterday’s eviction and vowed never to tolerate being taken for granted by anyone.

“I am so pissed at Nengi,” Ozo said during discussions with Vee.

I had my bath, talked with Dorathy for a while, Nengi came in and saw us talking and she dropped the pictures of me that I gave to her on my bed and didn’t speak to me again.”

Ozo and Nengi are among the seven housemates left in the Lockdown house.

Meanwhile, Nengi has made it to the grand finale of the year’s edition after emerging the Head of House on Monday.

