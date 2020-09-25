BBNaija: Ozo reveals why Laycon will win

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Ozo has shared his opinion on why he believes Laycon will win this year’s edition.

Ozo during an interview session told the presenters that after seeing the voting percentage when he left the house, he saw that Laycon’s vote was exponentially high.

He said that it could make him the eventual winner if the voting remains the same this final week.

Ozo added that while he hopes Nengi wins, however, after seeing the percentage, he realized Laycon’s chances are high.

“Laycon crushed me with his voting percentage, Laycon will win,” he said.

Laycon has done well for himself in the house, presently he has the highest number of followers on his Instagram handle than any other housemates this season.

He was also the first Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate to be verified on Instagram.