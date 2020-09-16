BBNaija: Ozo wins the 2020 Innoson Motor Challenge

BBNaija housemate Ozo has emerged winner of the BBNaija Innoson Motors challenge and has been subsequently rewarded with a brand new 2020 IVM Caris.

Innoson Motors or Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) is a popular indigenous Nigerian auto brand focused on producing affordable and durable vehicles for Africans with the aim of preventing the importation of used cars to Africa.

Laycon was the first to be dropped out of the challenge, which was a difficult one, followed by other housemate.

Ozo battled with Neo to finally claim the prize.

Congratulations to him.