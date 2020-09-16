#BBNaija: Pray for me – Prince says as he rejects Gofundme set up by fans after his eviction

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Prince has rejected a Gofundme account set up for him by his fans.

Some of his fans, on Monday after his eviction from the show, set up a Gofundme account for him to start up a salon.

However, Prince turned down the offer and asked his fans to just pray and support him.

On his Instagram page, the ex-BBNaija housemate gave reason for rejecting the Gofundme.

While grateful, Prince mentioned that he knows these are difficult times in Nigeria and he would rather have his fans save their money.

His post read: “My dear Royal Army, I am overwhelmed and trying to soak in all the love you have been showing me. I’m sincerely speechless because I never expected the love I’m receiving.

“This GoFundMe account was brought to my attention last night and I almost teared up by the mere thought and intentions behind it. We are experiencing difficult times now and people still want to do this for me?”

“No, I think it is time you all rest while I think of what to do to pay you all back for the surreal love.

“sincerely appreciate this gesture, but I want my Royal Army to save their funds on this one.”

He added that his dream of owning a salon will come to pass very soon, saying he has some investors and hopefully some brands interested in his dream.

He urged his fans to only continue to show him love, spiritual and moral support, which they’ve been showing since his time on the show.