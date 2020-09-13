BBNaija: Prince evicted, says he wants Ebuka to be his mentor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
prince-cries

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Prince has been evicted from the lockdown house.

He was evicted after scoring the lowest votes among housemates up for eviction.

His eviction leaves eight housemates to battle for the grand prize worth N85m.

Prince is the twelfth housemate to be evicted this season.

Prince, who happens to be the hair stylist in the house asked BBNaija host, Ebuka to be his mentor.

He said he wants to go into show hosting, acting, agriculture and also open a salon.

Sunday’s eviction leaves Laycon, Kiddwaya, Vee, Nengi, Trikytee, Dorathy, Neo and Ozo in the semi-final stages week.

