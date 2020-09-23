BBNaija: Real or Staged; Tricky Tee spotted fighting a guy over N5,000 (Video)

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee was captured on camera fighting with a guy on the road over N5,000.

In the video which has gone viral, Trikytee was spotted alongside another evicted BBNaija housemate, Eric, who made efforts to stop him from attacking his debtor.

After much deliberation and struggle, Trikytee finally let go of the guy who quickly ran away from the scene.

Following the video, some fans believe the video could have been staged as theg stated that Tricky Tee was too calm to engage in such.