#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares screenshots of a chat between him and an alleged Multi-choice worker who revealed Erica’s secrets

Nigerian music producer turned twitter influencer, Samklef, recently caused mixed reactions online after he shared screenshots of a chat between him and an alleged in-house Multi-choice worker who exposed Erica and her dirty s*x habit.

The chat revealed that Erica ingested Kiddwaya’s sperm after two hours of s3xual intercourse.

Samklef shared the screenshot and wrote ;

So this chat I posted and deleted was true. Erica just confirms about the blow job. Yimu. Thank God she use her mouth talk am today.

Mixed reactions trailed Samklef’s post, see some below ;

So what happens now? You’ve aired their business and she confirmed it. What’s next? Is it going to rain blood? Are we going to experience an earthquake? Is the world going to end because two adults had sex? pic.twitter.com/PCWPeK7W1R — erica✨kiddwaya (@xeezii) September 2, 2020

Omo me don talk am Erica come for the prick not the money she only need the prick not the money she came for the prick not the money period. — 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒😇 (@Smatty02) September 2, 2020

Buttergirl wrote ; I don’t see the problem here

All I see is 2 adults that had consensual s*x Imperfectgirl wrote ; Lol. So? What now happen? Better go to Kidd and take lessons when he comes out so you won’t be lasting 2 seconds. Using Erica to raise your dead career

This is coming after Erica had opened up to Neo acknowledging that she and her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, had s3x while they were in the Head of House lounge.