BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares screenshots of a chat between him and an alleged Multi-choice worker who revealed Erica’s secrets

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
samklef-erica

Nigerian music producer turned twitter influencer, Samklef, recently caused mixed reactions online after he shared screenshots of a chat between him and an alleged in-house Multi-choice worker who exposed Erica and her dirty s*x habit.

samklef

The chat revealed that Erica ingested Kiddwaya’s sperm after two hours of s3xual intercourse.

READ ALSO

“If you condemn Erica, 600 years suffer for you” – Uti says…

“Erica is a useless HOH without Kiddwaya” – says Vee

Samklef shared the screenshot and wrote ;

So this chat I posted and deleted was true. Erica just confirms about the blow job. Yimu. Thank God she use her mouth talk am today.

samklef-erica-screenshot-chat

Mixed reactions trailed Samklef’s post, see some below ;

 

Buttergirl wrote ;

I don’t see the problem here
All I see is 2 adults that had consensual s*x

Imperfectgirl wrote ;

Lol. So? What now happen? Better go to Kidd and take lessons when he comes out so you won’t be lasting 2 seconds. Using Erica to raise your dead career

This is coming after Erica had opened up to Neo acknowledging that she and her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, had s3x while they were in the Head of House lounge.

