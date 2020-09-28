BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show – Laycon’s total Net worth is over N100 million

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown finally came to an end yesterday with the 26-year-old rapper, Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon going home with the grand prize of N85 Million. Much to the joy and excitement of a whole lot of Nigerians.

We have hereby compiled the list of winners from the show. Asides the mouthwatering grand prize, other incentives, and consolation prizes were sliced in between the show for the housemates -Invariably, almost everyone who participated was a winner.

Below is a list of all the housemates with the biggest wins at tasks while the show lasted.

1 Nengi

Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson, the second runner-up may not have actualised her dream of winning the show’s grand prize, but there’s no doubt she was among the biggest winners when it comes to winning tasks.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa state made a lump sum of N5,328,000 from the various individual and team tasks she featured in.

She won trips to Abuja, Scotland as well as Dubai for One Africa Music Fest.

Nengi also won Bitcoin worth $500, food items for three months, homecare products for one year, box of skincare products, paint and ambassador deal.

2 Laycon

Laycon may have snagged the N85 million grand prize, but that wasn’t the only thing he won during his stint at the lockdown house. His total net worth after the show might be summing up to N100 million

The 26-year-old had an impressive outing in individual and team tasks he featured in during the show, winning a cash prize of N5,031,000.

Aside the cash prize, he also won a ticket to Scotland, $500 Bitcoin, an ambassadorial deal as well as marketing campaign deal for skincare and homecare products.

3 Dorathy

Dorathy Bachor, the show’s first runner-up, gave a good account of her ability to win big at competitions.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos won about N3,926,000 during her stay at the house.

She also won other items including a new phone, paint, homecare products, free food, an ambassador deal, and $500 Bitcoin.

4 Neo

Neo, whose real name is Emuobonuvie Akpofure, is another housemate who won big at major tasks during the just-concluded season five edition of the reality TV show.

The 26-year-old cab driver from Delta state won N3,572,000 during his stint at the show.

He also won home appliances, free food supplies, an ambassador deal, and $500 Bitcoin.

5 Vee

Victoria Oluwatobi Adeyele, a musician based in Lagos, won N2.5 million from tasks she participated in at the house.

The singer also won homecare products, free food, ambassadorship, trip go Scotland and $500 Bitcoin.

6 Trickytee

Total money won: N3,359,000

Home appliance

Trip to Dubai for One Africa Music Fest

Paint

$500 Bitcoin

7 Ozo

Total money won: N2,780,000

Car

Trip to Abuja

$500 Bitcoin

Marketing campaign

Trip to One Music Africa

8 Prince

Total money won: N2,570,000

Home Appliance

Skincare product

Trip to Abuja

$500 Bitcoin

Trip to Dubai for One Africa Music Fest

9 Kiddwaya

Total money won: N1,720,000

New Phone

Paint

$500 Bitcoin

10 Wathoni

Total money won: N1,250,000

Skincare products

$500 Bitcoin

11 Brighto

Total money won: N970,000

Paint

$500 Bitcoin

12 Tolanibaj

Total money won: N825,000

Trip to Abuja

$500 Bitcoin

13 Praise

Total money won: N770,000

$500 Bitcoin

14 Lucy

Total money won: N570,000

Paint

$500 Bitcoin

15 Kaisha

Total money won: N570,000

Paint

$500 Bitcoin

16 Tochi

Total money won: N220,000

$500 Bitcoin

17 Eric

$500 Bitcoin