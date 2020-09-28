BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show – Laycon’s total Net worth is over N100 million
The Big Brother Naija Lockdown finally came to an end yesterday with the 26-year-old rapper, Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon going home with the grand prize of N85 Million. Much to the joy and excitement of a whole lot of Nigerians.
We have hereby compiled the list of winners from the show. Asides the mouthwatering grand prize, other incentives, and consolation prizes were sliced in between the show for the housemates -Invariably, almost everyone who participated was a winner.
Below is a list of all the housemates with the biggest wins at tasks while the show lasted.
1 Nengi
Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson, the second runner-up may not have actualised her dream of winning the show’s grand prize, but there’s no doubt she was among the biggest winners when it comes to winning tasks.
The 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa state made a lump sum of N5,328,000 from the various individual and team tasks she featured in.
She won trips to Abuja, Scotland as well as Dubai for One Africa Music Fest.
Nengi also won Bitcoin worth $500, food items for three months, homecare products for one year, box of skincare products, paint and ambassador deal.
2 Laycon
Laycon may have snagged the N85 million grand prize, but that wasn’t the only thing he won during his stint at the lockdown house. His total net worth after the show might be summing up to N100 million
The 26-year-old had an impressive outing in individual and team tasks he featured in during the show, winning a cash prize of N5,031,000.
Aside the cash prize, he also won a ticket to Scotland, $500 Bitcoin, an ambassadorial deal as well as marketing campaign deal for skincare and homecare products.
3 Dorathy
Dorathy Bachor, the show’s first runner-up, gave a good account of her ability to win big at competitions.
The 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos won about N3,926,000 during her stay at the house.
She also won other items including a new phone, paint, homecare products, free food, an ambassador deal, and $500 Bitcoin.
4 Neo
Neo, whose real name is Emuobonuvie Akpofure, is another housemate who won big at major tasks during the just-concluded season five edition of the reality TV show.
The 26-year-old cab driver from Delta state won N3,572,000 during his stint at the show.
He also won home appliances, free food supplies, an ambassador deal, and $500 Bitcoin.
5 Vee
Victoria Oluwatobi Adeyele, a musician based in Lagos, won N2.5 million from tasks she participated in at the house.
The singer also won homecare products, free food, ambassadorship, trip go Scotland and $500 Bitcoin.
6 Trickytee
Total money won: N3,359,000
Home appliance
Trip to Dubai for One Africa Music Fest
Paint
$500 Bitcoin
7 Ozo
Total money won: N2,780,000
Car
Trip to Abuja
$500 Bitcoin
Marketing campaign
Trip to One Music Africa
8 Prince
Total money won: N2,570,000
Home Appliance
Skincare product
Trip to Abuja
$500 Bitcoin
Trip to Dubai for One Africa Music Fest
9 Kiddwaya
Total money won: N1,720,000
New Phone
Paint
$500 Bitcoin
10 Wathoni
Total money won: N1,250,000
Skincare products
$500 Bitcoin
11 Brighto
Total money won: N970,000
Paint
$500 Bitcoin
12 Tolanibaj
Total money won: N825,000
Trip to Abuja
$500 Bitcoin
13 Praise
Total money won: N770,000
$500 Bitcoin
14 Lucy
Total money won: N570,000
Paint
$500 Bitcoin
15 Kaisha
Total money won: N570,000
Paint
$500 Bitcoin
16 Tochi
Total money won: N220,000
$500 Bitcoin
17 Eric
$500 Bitcoin
