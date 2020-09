BBNaija: See what Dorathy was caught doing in the box room (Photo)

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has been caught several times paying close attention to the cameras in the house than any of the housemates since the show began till date.

In a strange photo that has gone viral online, Dorathy was this time caught on camera staring at the camera in the box room.

However, there have been speculations from the concerned audience that the housemate fakes her personality on the show since she is so camera conscious.

See photos