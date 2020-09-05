TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: “Sleeping on the same bed with Prince instead of Kiddwaya is a struggle for me” – Erica

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate and current HOH, Erica has revealed her struggles on sharing a bed with Prince instead of her romantic partner, Kiddwaya.

When Erica won this week’s HOH games, Kiddwaya was ineligible/barred from competing or having access into the lounge as a deputy and due to that reason, Erica chose Prince to be her Deputy.

 

Speaking during her diary session, Erica said she has a good interpersonal relationship with Prince who she chose as her deputy head of house but faces difficulty in sleeping next to him.

my other struggle is sleeping on the bed with Prince instead of Kiddwaya. Prince and I get along and we gist a lot but as soon as we fall on the bed, things get awkward unlike with Kiddwaya”

