BBNaija star, Khloe boldly clears air on the rumour about undergoing cosmetic surgery again | Video

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello

BBNaija star, Khloe has confirmed the rumours that she underwent cosmetic surgery.

Recall that few weeks ago, the reality star was exposed by an Instagram blogger who shared a picture of her while she was unconscious on a surgery bed getting butt enlargement work done on her. Khloe who used to be skinny suddenly started posting pictures of her butt like it grew large overnight.

Well, in a video she just posted, Khloe confirmed the rumour and according to her, she has achieved her perfect body shape

Watch video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ve gotten my perfect body shape – #BBnaija Khloe. Must be nice👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

A post shared by Ije-Luv (@ijeomadaisy) on

