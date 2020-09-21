BBNaija star, Khloe boldly clears air on the rumour about undergoing cosmetic surgery again | Video

BBNaija star, Khloe has confirmed the rumours that she underwent cosmetic surgery.
Recall that few weeks ago, the reality star was exposed by an Instagram blogger who shared a picture of her while she was unconscious on a surgery bed getting butt enlargement work done on her. Khloe who used to be skinny suddenly started posting pictures of her butt like it grew large overnight.
Well, in a video she just posted, Khloe confirmed the rumour and according to her, she has achieved her perfect body shape
READ ALSO
Watch video below;
View this post on Instagram
I’ve gotten my perfect body shape – #BBnaija Khloe. Must be nice👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES