TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

#BBNaija: Stop adding your personal feelings to everything – Dorathy blasts Lucy, ends friendship

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemates, Dorathy and Lucy engaged in a heated argument last night.

It all started after Erica and Prince tried to talk to Lucy about her attitude and refusal to accept Kiddwaya as her team member.

Lucy, who refused to accept she was at fault, got into a shouting match with Dorathy.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I care about my values than money – Lucy to…

#BBNaija: “I am a war”- Dorathy reveals why she…

Dorathy told Lucy to accept her fault, adding that she would always tell her when she’s wrong and never take sides.

Lucy, in her response said Dorathy is not her friend and no one is except Ka3na who has since been evicted.

Dorathy again told Lucy to stop adding her personal feelings when a general task is involved and own up that she is wrong.

Dorathy said: “I will not baby you if you’re wrong and pick your side. You are never wrong.

“Stop adding your personal feelings to everything. Because someone has wronged you does not mean you should sabotage task or don’t want to work with anyone.

You are not here because of personal feelings, learn to listen. Your unnecessary drama is getting too much.

“In your head, nobody is your friend even those looking out for you.

“If you say you’re not my friend then you are not. I didn’t come here with anyone my friends are outside. I’m done with you.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche Maduagwu

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: I can’t sleep in the same bed with you – Nengi to Ozo,…

#BBNaija: Stop adding your personal feelings to everything – Dorathy…

#BBNaija: I care about my values than money – Lucy to Erica

Nigerian man harasses Nigerian lady for wearing a short dress in a foreign…

“Be proud of your hustle”- Young Nollywood actor, Alesh advises as…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed after he threw up…

Cubana Chief priest takes his stance, ends relationship with his boss and…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More