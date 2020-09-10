TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Stop asking me to vote for anybody like your votes count, Nigerians never learn – Tacha (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Tacha

Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide has dropped a bomb she’ll as she insinuated that votes do not count in BBNaija reality show.

In a video which she shared via snapchat, the reality star wondered why everyone was texting her to vote for a particular housemate, like their votes count.

According to her, votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences.

She went on to say no one should text her to vote for any housemate in the ongoing BBNaija Lockdown show.

