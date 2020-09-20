BBNaija: Stop killing the vibes, leave Nengi alone – Neo to Ozo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo on Sunday morning warned Ozo to leave Nengi alone.

His warning came after Nengi and Ozo had an altercation on Saturday night at the party lounge.

Ozo had approached Nengi professing his love but Nengi bluntly told him to keep his stupid love and love himself first.

Ozo then approached Neo who then told him to stop putting pressure on Nengi.

According to him, “Just let her be, she would come around if she wants to.

“Stop killing the vibes, leave Nengi alone”

