#BBNaija: Surviving was hard, I did almost everything – Dorathy recounts experience amidst tears (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy’s diary session on Monday also turned into an emotional one.

Dorathy while speaking of her experience could not hold back the tears from her eyes during the diary session as she got many of her fans teary and emotional.

According to the 24 year old, she has been through thick and thin before she came for the reality show.

Dorathy disclosed that she did almost everything from selling thrifted clothes, fired yam and beans cake with her younger sister, just to earn a living.

Dorathy confessed that surviving was very hard for her adding that it was not easy for her as an entrepreneur

 

