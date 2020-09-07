BBNaija: The first time Erica was drunk I forced her to sleep – Dorathy reveals, says she warned her against getting drunk

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has reacted to Erica’s disqualification from the lockdown house.

Dorathy while speaking with Prince after Sunday live eviction, disclosed that she warned Erica against getting drunk and getting disqualified.

She felt Erica was more drunk weeks ago than Saturday night when she hurled insults and threatened Laycon.

She hoped that Erica be treated fairly outside the house despite being disqualified.

Dorathy said: “I hope Erica is okay and her life treats her fairly.

“The first time she was drunk like that I forced her to sleep . The difference then was she was not angry but wanted Kiddwaya’s attention.

“But that yesterday, I’m wondering where the anger came from. I feel she was more drunk the last time than yesterday.”

“I warned Erica and told her to work on herself after the first time she got drunk. So sad!”

