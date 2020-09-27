TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: The moment BrightO was spotted without a shirt as he dances with Ka3na last night (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Saturday night was the last party in the BBNaija lockdown season house and it was a memorable one.

All the evicted housemates from this season attended the party as they celebrate with the finalists.

The duo of BrightO and Ka3na were spotted together rocking each other and it happens to be one of the highlights for many fans of the reality TV show.

Watch video below;

 

