BBNaija: The moment Kaisha was seen dancing to ’23’ by Burna Boy (Video)

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Kaisha recently took to her social media handle to show off her dance skill.
Kaisha shared a video of her dancing to 23 by Burna Boy as she declared her love for the song.
She wrote, “I love this 23 by burnaboy and I can’t explain the vibes it gives me but this is a visual representation. Have you listened to Burna’s album? What’s your best track? Tell me”
Watch video below;
I love this 23 by @burnaboy and I can’t explain the vibes it gives me but this is a visual representation 🤣 Have you listened to Burna’s album? What’s your best track? Tell me😊 pic.twitter.com/MxwBFBFHKZ
— Kaisha Umaru (@kaishaofficial_) September 9, 2020
23 is a song by Burna Boy from his Twice As Tall album released recently.
The album has continue to gain popularity not just in Nigeria but across the world.
