TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

The Friendship between BBNaija housemates, Nengi and Ozo may be coming to an end, this comes as she has told him to leave her alone and that she doesn’t need his “stupid love.”

Last night while at their Saturday party, Ozo tried to get close to Nengi and she affirmatively told him to leave her alone.

”I don’t need your stupid love. Oga leave me alone” Ozo told her as he apologised to her for what he said to her

 

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Stop killing the vibes, leave Nengi alone –…

#BBNaija: Leave me alone, I’m tired of your pettiness and…

Earlier that day, they both had a misunderstanding when he cautioned her for eating the last piece of chicken in the plate while they had lunch. This got Nengi irritated as she felt disrespected for the manner in which Ozo cautioned her.

 

 

Nengi was so angry with Ozo that she even called on Biggie to allow her to leave the party as Ozo was becoming a ”piss in my ass”.

Watch all the videos below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches out to…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Comic Yoruba actor, Ijebu ties the nuptial knot with beautiful lover

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

#BBNaija: Stop killing the vibes, leave Nengi alone – Neo to Ozo

#BBNaija: Leave me alone, I’m tired of your pettiness and annoying attitude –…

Nigerians advise BBNaija’s Khloe as her ex-boyfriend demands she pays him back…

“Daddy loves you 3,000 times” – BBNaija’s Praise shares adorable photos with his…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply