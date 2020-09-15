TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija lovers, Neo and Vee have made it to the grand finale of the show for this season.

The housemates got a spot in the finale after they escaped nomination for eviction this week.

In a surprise process for nominating housemates for possible eviction, the housemates were divided into two teams; white and black.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Check out how Vee reacted as she, Nengi, Neo make…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo,…

Each team was instructed to choose two housemates each to be up for possible eviction on Sunday.

 

After submitting their names, Trikytee, Dorathy, Laycon and Ozo were put up for possible eviction.

Nengi on the other hand had an automatic spot to finale following her emergence as head of house.

Watch video of how Vee and Neo celebrated their victory.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

#BBNaija: Check out how Vee reacted as she, Nengi, Neo make it to the grand…

#BBNaija: I’m coming for you, Eric can’t stop me – Laycon tells Lilo as he…

Davido poses with his only son, Ifeanyi (Photo)

#BBNaija: Nengi liked me, Ozo saw me as a threat – Kiddwaya (Video)

Video of the former Governor of Oyo State, Late Abiola Ajimobi’s luxurious…

BBNaija: Ozo reveals what Nengi did that pissed him off and made him start to…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More