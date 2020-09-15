#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale (Video)

BBNaija lovers, Neo and Vee have made it to the grand finale of the show for this season.

The housemates got a spot in the finale after they escaped nomination for eviction this week.

In a surprise process for nominating housemates for possible eviction, the housemates were divided into two teams; white and black.

Each team was instructed to choose two housemates each to be up for possible eviction on Sunday.

After submitting their names, Trikytee, Dorathy, Laycon and Ozo were put up for possible eviction.

Nengi on the other hand had an automatic spot to finale following her emergence as head of house.

Watch video of how Vee and Neo celebrated their victory.