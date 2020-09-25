BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon teases Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has revealed that he can’t wash nor touch a lady’s pants except he is taking it off.
The random conversation ensued between him and Nengi when she begged him to help her fold some clothes. The discourse goes thus:
Nengi :Come help me arrange my clothes
Laycon :So I should touch pant
Nengi : I don’t wear pant
Laycon : So no pant under that thing you are wearing
Nengi : Laycon there is
Laycon :Then I can’t touch your clothes,the only time I touch pant is when I’m taking it off
This is coming barely 24hrs after Nengi witnessed Neo washing Vee’s panties.
