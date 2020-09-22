TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects…

#BBNaija: The rest of us are not on Ozo’s Level – Vee gives reason

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee in a recent statement disclosed that evicted housemate, Ozo, is better than most of them still remaining in the house.

Vee stressed while Ozo was able to win a brand new car during his stay in the house, she and others left in the house will, however, have to buy their cars afterwards.

Speaking with Biggie during her diary session on Monday, Vee said she was not upset about the eviction of Ozo and Trikytee because “Staying in the house for nine weeks is not easy.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: “It is Nengi and no one else”- Ozo…

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss…

‘I had to feel for the people that left here in the second week but nine weeks…to get to this stage takes a lot and you have to have a lot to get here’.

“You could see that Ozo left with his head held high because he won a car that week but we that have to leave this house to buy our own cars we’re not on the same level.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: The rest of us are not on Ozo’s Level – Vee gives reason

#BBNaija: I love the way you look out for me – Laycon to Vee (Video)

#BBNaija: See how actress, Queen Nwokoye reacted when a follower prayed that her…

Checkout stunning photo of actress, Omotola Ekehinde and her son (Photo)

I baby-sat Davido when he was young – Kemi Olunloyo

Romantic moment Nigerian man engages his girlfriend onboard international flight…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More