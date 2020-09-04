#BBNaija: There is no hope I will see you outside the house – Erica to Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate and current HoH, Erica has lamented that she has no hope of seeing her lover, Kiddwaya, after the reality show.

Erica in her statement suggested that Kiddwaya, the son of London-based billionaire, Terry Waya has no plans for her after the reality TV show.

This is despite the fact that both housemates have had sex severally in the house.

Erica said though Kidd has been saying that she would see the other side of him outside the house, he does not talk of them being together despite all they shared.

Erica had on Wednesday admitted to having sex with Kiddwaya severally and definitely wants more from him outside the show.

But Kidd has insisted that there’s no future between them and had on more than one occasion told her he would have no time for her.

He had, however, insisted that his fellow housemates will know his worth after the reality show.

And during their private conversation, Erica said,

“I’m not complaining about this.

I’m not saying you have to see me but just trying to explain to you that I can’t even expect to see the other side of you.”