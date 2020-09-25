TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: “This will end in pricking” – Nigerians react to Lucy and Praise’s intimate pose in new photo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Lucy-praise

Ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lucy and Praise have sparked huge twitter reactions with a cozy new photo.

bbn-lucy

Lucy and Praise became close pals while in the Big Brother house and Lucy even admitted to having feelings for him.

bbn-praize

The entrepreneur shared a photo of a cozy moment with Praise, which has raised eyebrows on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

In the photo, Praise could be seen standing closely behind Lucy in an intimate manner, while she holds on to her glass of juice.

She wrote, “Sometimes, just chill with friends and drink juice”

See the photo below,

lucy-praise

See some of the reactions below,

@Faeezwrld wrote, “After drinking juice, praize will still drink jwis”.

@JakeTwist_ wrote, “Dis chiling will end in pricking walahi”.

@funexnoni wrote, “Praise surely won’t mind drinking juice”.

@Khaye84 wrote, “At no stage must a soon to be married nigga be this close to a female.. Game is over..”

@iam_nellyb wrote, “Which of the juice does praise want to drink”.

@Fredrick0075 wrote, “Drink juice and collect knacks……e day necessary”.

