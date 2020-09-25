BBNaija: “This will end in pricking” – Nigerians react to Lucy and Praise’s intimate pose in new photo

Ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lucy and Praise have sparked huge twitter reactions with a cozy new photo.

Lucy and Praise became close pals while in the Big Brother house and Lucy even admitted to having feelings for him.

The entrepreneur shared a photo of a cozy moment with Praise, which has raised eyebrows on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

In the photo, Praise could be seen standing closely behind Lucy in an intimate manner, while she holds on to her glass of juice.

She wrote, “Sometimes, just chill with friends and drink juice”

