#BBNaija: “Thunder will fire Laycon, He will suffer x10 of what Erica suffered” – Erica’s fan cries uncontrollably (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Following Erica’s sad exit from the BBNaija Lockdown house on Sunday, a distressed young girl has been seen in a viral video crying and cursing Laycon, as she blames him for her favorite housemate’s disqualification from the show.

In the trending video, the young lady blamed Laycon for Erica’s disqualification. She says the rapper is manipulative and that he wanted Erica to leave the Big Brother house.

The lady can be heard in the video saying;

Nigerians demand that Erica be arrested by Police for…

Fans reveal their consolation plan For Laycon after being…

Laycon knows what he was doing. Thunder will fire Laycon. Laycon will die. Laycon, Laycon that boy? He will suffer times 10 of what Erica suffered. He’s very stupid. Laycon will suffer in this life. Sheybi he is happy? He is fulfilled, Laycon is fulfilled… you’re happy? Carry your 85 million, carry it and never…”.

There has been a reaction on the viral video, as some social media users are sympathetic, others feels the girl is being foolish for crying over a game show.

