BBNaija: TrikyTee emerges Head of House for the week; chooses Laycon as DHoH

Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemate, Trickytee has emerged the Head Of House for Week 9 of this year’s edition.

Trickytee became victorious and emerged to HOH for the first time after an intense competition earlier this evening with housemates vying for the Head of House for this week.

TrikyTee was initially among the five housemates who were level on points after they played the game earlier this evening. He broke the tie and emerged as the winner of the challenge and was given a minute to choose his deputy.

Without much deliberation, he chose fellow housemate, Laycon as his Deputy Head of House.

How Ttickytee’s luck has changed tides in the span of 24hrs has got a lot of social media users reaction as they called him the underdog that could make it to the finals. Trickytee commanded the third least votes during the eviction show on Sunday night.

Although it would have been enough to save him had it been two contestants were evicted but the respite from eviction tension that got to him last night is the new development.