BBNaija: Twitter user predicts what Ozo will do to Nengi if he ends up winning the 85M prize

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello

A viewer of the ongoing BBNaija reality show, has taken to his twitter page to seemingly predict an action Ozo will take if he wins the 85 Million Naira grand prize.

ozo

According to @Jaiyee, Ozo loves Nengi too much and he might end up giving her a ridiculous portion of the money (if he wins)… just because of the way he feels about her.

He wrote:

If Ozo wins this 85m, him go dash Nengi 84.996m use 4k Uber go yard.

Below are some reactions to the tweet ;

Osakwe wrote ;

That guy and mumu come hand in hand. Tbh if this is how love or whatsoever can make a man lose guard, omo me no go like fall in love.

Jaiyee wrote ;

The guy don go o! Na the whole 85m him go give Nengi sef. But Nengi Na nice person she go give am the 4k make him no trek.

Omordia wrote ;

I told my brother this yesterday. If he wins, all Nengi has to do is rub his head and ask for 80M he will give her

Others however had a contrary opinion ;

